Tellez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Tellez is having the best season of his career and now has 27 home runs and 75 RBI on the season. The 27-year-old first-baseman appears to be on the brink of his first 30 home run season. Tellez has settled into an everyday role for the Brewers since being traded from the Blue Jays last season and already has a career-high 407 at-bats in 2022. There are huge holes in his swing, and Tellez is only batting .231, but his .320 OBP suggests that he has walked just enough this season to keep his power bat in the lineup.