Tellez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional RBI in a 4-3 extra-inning win against San Diego on Thursday.

Tellez helped get Milwaukee off to a positive start, drilling a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. The first baseman added what proved to be the game-winning RBI in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly. Tellez endured a rough start to the campaign, slashing just .143/.242/.286 with one long ball over his first eight contests. He could be turning things around, however, as he's gone 3-for-9 with a pair of homers, four RBI and a 2:0 BB:K across his past three games.