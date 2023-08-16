Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Tellez (finger) will remain on his rehab assignment through at least the end of Milwaukee's series against the Dodgers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Counsell said the Brewers are hoping to get Tellez's bat going in the minors before bringing him back to the big-league squad. He's just 2-for-18 through five games with Triple-A Nashville and has been a liability at the plate (.410 OPS) for Milwaukee since belting his last home run on May 22.