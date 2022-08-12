site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Tellez isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals.
Tellez will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Cardinals. Keston Hiura is starting at first base and batting sixth.
