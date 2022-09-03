site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-rowdy-tellez-on-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tellez isn't starting Saturday against Arizona.
Tellez started the last three games but went just 1-for-13 with a walk and five strikeouts. Keston Hiura will take over at first base and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read