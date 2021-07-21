site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Tellez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Even with right-hander Brad Keller starting for the Royals on Wednesday, Tellez will retreat to the bench once again. Jace Peterson will start at first base and bat sixth.
