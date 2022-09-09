site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Rides pine versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Tellez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Reds.
Tellez will get a day off against lefty Nick Lodolo after going 1-for-6 with a walk during Thursday's doubleheader. Keston Hiura will take over at first base and bat sixth in the lineup.
