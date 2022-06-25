site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Riding pine Saturday
Tellez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Tellez is getting a breather after he went 2-for-17 with a homer, a double, two RBI, four walks and two strikeouts over the last five games. Keston Hiura is starting at first base and batting eighth.
