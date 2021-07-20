Tellez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
The lefty-hitting Tellez will take a seat for the third time in four games with a southpaw (Mike Minor) on the hill for Kansas City. Keston Hiura will fill in for Tellez at first base.
More News
-
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Not starting Game 1 on Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Acquired by Brewers•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Remains out of lineup•