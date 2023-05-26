site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting versus lefty
Tellez isn't in the Brewers' lineup Friday against San Francisco.
Southpaw Alex Wood will take the mound Friday for the Giants, so the Brewers will be without the left-handed bat of Tellez. Instead, Mike Brosseau will pick up a start at first base and bat seventh.
