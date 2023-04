Tellez went 1-for-3 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Tellez tied the game in the fourth inning with a solo shot. The first baseman leads the Brewers with six homers this season. Tellez is off to a good start after hitting a career-high 35 home runs last season. Plus he has his batting average up to .242 after posting a career-low .219 mark last season.