Tellez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Tellez drew multiple walks for the third time in four games. He also snapped a homer drought that dated back to May 29, a span of 20 contests without a long ball. The first baseman has maintained a productive .253/.328/.467 slash line through 66 contests, and he's up to 11 homers, 40 RBI, 25 runs scored and 16 doubles this year.