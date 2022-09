Tellez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-2 win in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against San Francisco.

With runners on first and third and two outs, Tellez stole second base without a throw in the seventh inning for his second steal of the season, setting a new career high. His seventh-inning single ended a 0-for-14 slump. In his last 20 appearances he's posted a .155/.250/.338 slash line, dropping his season marks to .226/.314/.460.