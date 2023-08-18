Tellez (finger) will likely return during the Brewers' weekend series against Texas, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tellez has already been ruled out for Friday's series opener against the Rangers, but a return to the Brewers' lineup seems imminent. Manager Craig Counsell previously noted that the team wanted Tellez's bat to heat up in Triple-A before activating him from the IL, and Tellez has gone 5-for-13 with a homer and five RBI across his last three assignment games. Once he returns, Tellez will presumably split time at first base with Carlos Santana.