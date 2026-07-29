Brewers' Shane Drohan: No longer starting Wednesday

Drohan has been scratched from his scheduled outing Wednesday in San Francisco, as Milwaukee will call up Thomas Pannone from Triple-A Nashville to start the series finale, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers haven't revealed whether an injury or illness factored into the decision to push Drohan off the start, or if the team simply wanted to build in extra rest for the southpaw and the other four members of the rotation. In any case, those intending to use Drohan in DFS or activating him in season-long leagues with daily lineup moves should make alternative plans. Drohan hit six innings in each of his last four starts and went 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB.