Rogers picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Cubs. He allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Rogers pitched around a two-out double off the bat of Seiya Suzuki to record his 29th save of the season Sunday. This was the southpaw's fourth straight scoreless outing but his first save since joining the Brewers on August 2. Devin Williams still figures to be the top dog for save opportunities with Josh Hader out of the picture since being shipped to San Diego despite blowing the save opportunity Saturday. Keep an eye on the closer situation in Milwaukee in case skipper Craig Counsell decides to turn to Rogers more often.