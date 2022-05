Gott has recovered from the quadriceps injury that bothered him earlier this week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gott was unavailable due to the injury Tuesday and Wednesday, but he's apparently good to go coming off Milwaukee's scheduled day off Thursday. Gott has four holds and a 1.64 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB across 11 innings this season.