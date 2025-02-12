The Brewers signed Alexander to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Alexander was non-tendered by the Rays earlier this offseason but has managed to land on his feet with a major-league deal in Milwaukee. The left-hander split time between the rotation and bullpen last season with Tampa Bay, finishing with a 5.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 90:24 K:BB across 107.2 innings. The Brewers will have a vacancy in their rotation if Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) isn't ready to start the season, but it seems likelier that Alexander will wind up in the bullpen or perhaps a swingman role.