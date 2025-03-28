Alexander tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Alexander did not have to wait long to make his first appearance with the Brewers, and he kept the opponent at bay with the Milwaukee trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Alexander figures to primarily serve as a long reliever, but he did extend up to 70 pitches during spring training, and he could be a candidate to start with the Brewers opening the season with only three true traditional starting pitchers on the roster.