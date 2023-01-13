Caratini signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Brewers to avoid arbitration Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Caratini has served as a backup catcher for the majority of his career. However, he's managed to top 300 plate appearances in each of his last two seasons while also grading out as a well above-average framer behind the dish. Entering 2023, Caratini figures to serve as the second catcher in Milwaukee behind William Contreras.

