Caratini signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Brewers to avoid arbitration Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Caratini has served as a backup catcher for the majority of his career. However, he's managed to top 300 plate appearances in each of his last two seasons while also grading out as a well above-average framer behind the dish. Entering 2023, Caratini figures to serve as the second catcher in Milwaukee behind William Contreras.
More News
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Drills three-run blast•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Back on bench versus righty•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Resting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Catches breather Sunday•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Three hits in loss•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Slugs eighth homer in loss•