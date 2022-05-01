Caratini (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 28-year-old landed on the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday and will rejoin the active roster after clearing MLB's testing protocols. Caratini should resume duties as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez and will likely see most of his starts against left-handed pitchers.
