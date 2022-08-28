Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Caratini went 2-for-12 with a run scored while starting in each of the Brewers' last three games, all of which came with left-handed pitchers taking the hill for the opposition. The lefty-hitting Omar Narvaez will step back in behind the plate Sunday against Cubs righty Adrian Sampson, so the switch-hitting Caratini looks like he'll fill a short-side platoon role moving forward.