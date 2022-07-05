Caratini went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.
Caratini took Scott Effross deep for a three-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Cubs. On the flip side, he struck out in his other four at-bats. The 28-year-old is up to seven homers this season with six of those coming in his last 20 appearances. Caratini is now slashing .245/.368/.464 with 17 RBI and 10 extra-base hits through 133 plate appearances.
