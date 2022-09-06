Caratini went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Monday's 6-4 win over Colorado.

Caratini launched the go-ahead shot during Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning. He snapped a 24-game homerless drought with his first long ball since Aug. 4 and ninth on the year. The 29-year-old catcher is now slashing .207/.317/.365 with 17 extra-base hits and 29 RBI through 259 plate appearances.

