Caratini isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Caratini started in the last two games and went 0-for-4 with a run, a walk and a strikeout. Alex Jackson will start behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday.
More News
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Swats go-ahead homer•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Two hits including homer in loss•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Back from COVID-19 IL•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Heads to COVID-19 IL•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Swats first homer•
-
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Filling short-side platoon role•