Caratini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Caratini will give way to Mario Feliciano behind the dish after catching in the first two games of the series. Though he remains atop the depth chart for now, Caratini could soon fade to the No. 2 role after top backstop Omar Narvaez (quadriceps) began a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday.
