Caratini went 1-for-3 with a homer in Tuesday's 6-2 loss against the Dodgers.
Caratini hit one of the two Milwaukee homers in the seventh inning. The backup catcher has two home runs on the season and has an .867 OPS. He is William Contreras' backup, but has produced at the plate when given at bats.
