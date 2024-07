The Brewers recalled Capra from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

With Joey Ortiz (neck) headed to the injured list, Capra will join the major-league squad in order to replenish the Brewers' infield depth. The 27-year-old has spent all season with Nashville, slashing .242/.331/.345 with 25 RBI over 302 plate appearances. Andruw Monasterio will likely start most days while Ortiz is out, but Capra may see some playing time against left-handed pitchers in place of the lefty-hitting Brice Turang.