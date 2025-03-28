Drawing the start at third base, Capra cranked a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Capra won an Opening Day roster spot with a huge showing in spring training which saw him slug six home runs. He carried that over into the opener in his first plate appearance when he lined one over the left-field wall off Carlos Rodon to lead off the top of the third inning. It was the first major-league homer for Capra, who struck out and grounded out in his other two plate appearances before being pinch-hit for in the ninth inning. Capra looks to be on the short side of a platoon at third base with Oliver Dunn, but he can play his way into a larger role.