The Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball signed Sammons to a one-year contract Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sammons will have the ability to earn more than $1 million if he hits all of his incentives. The left-hander posted a 3.62 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 27.1 frames with the Tigers in 2024 before being removed from their 40-man roster last month.