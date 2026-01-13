Sammons is signing a minor-league contract with the Tigers that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Sammons will return to Detroit after spending a season overseas pitching for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan. His last big-league appearance took place in 2024 with the Tigers when he posted a 3.62 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 27.1 innings. Sammons will now have a chance to win a major-league roster spot, presumably as a reliever.