Reyes is expected to require surgery on his right shoulder, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Reyes was shut down from throwing in mid-May after he experienced renewed shoulder soreness, and he'll meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday. It's not yet clear whether Reyes' surgery would be a season-ending procedure, but it seems like a safe bet that he'll at least be unavailable until late in the 2022 campaign. Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley have been in the mix for save chances in Reyes' absence.