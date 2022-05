Reyes (shoulder) experienced renewed soreness when throwing this week and has been shut down, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 27-year-old resumed throwing in late April after beginning the season on the 60-day injured injured list, but he'll halt his rehab program after the soreness cropped up. Reyes underwent an MRI and is seeking out a second opinion, leaving his availability for the rest of the season in question.