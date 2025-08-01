The Cardinals recalled Granillo from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Granillo will be joined on the trip to the majors by Ryan Fernandez and Roddery Munoz, all of whom will act as replacements for Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton in the Cardinals' bullpen. Granillo has found quite a bit of success in the majors so far, posting a 2.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 11.1 frames. He'll presumably slide in as a middle reliever.