Granillo is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Granillo was called up Aug. 27, and he's allowed one run while striking out four batters over 2.1 innings in two appearances following his promotion. He's expected to cede his spot in the bullpen to left-hander Nick Raquet, who will have his contract selected from Memphis.

