The Cardinals selected Granillo's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Granillo will get his first chance to pitch in the majors after starting the Triple-A season with a 1.82 ERA and 0.86 WHIP alongside an impressive 46:8 K:BB through 29.2 innings. He'll replace Chris Roycroft in St. Louis' bullpen and Ryan Vilade on the 40-man roster.