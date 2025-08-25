Cardinals' Andre Granillo: Optioned to Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Granillo to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Granillo struggled in his most recent stint with the big club, yielding seven runs with a 7:5 K:BB over 7.1 innings. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be absorbed by Gordon Graceffo.
