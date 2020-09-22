Dean (elbow) is recovering well and working out at Busch Stadium, but he's unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak noted Monday that Dean faces an uphill battle to see game action in the waning days of the campaign, due to both the sparse amount of time remaining and there not being room on the roster for him. Dexter Fowler's return from the injured list Monday fills one outfield vacancy, while Dylan Carlson, who was summoned back to the big leagues Sept. 18, appears set to remain with the Cardinals through the end of the campaign.