Miller, who was activated from the injured list Tuesday, is a candidate to fill in all over the infield and as the designated hitter while multiple players are sidelined due to COVID-19 infection, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Miller's return from an ankle injury couldn't have come at a better time, as the Cardinals will be fielding a makeshift roster for the time being. The veteran brings a level of versatility ideally suited for such an unprecedented situation, as he's played every non-pitching position except catcher during his seven big-league seasons and even has 34 games of DH experience from his time in the AL with the Mariners, Rays and Indians. The current personnel shortfall for the Cardinals could equate to Miller enjoying frequent playing time in the short term.