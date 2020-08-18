Miller went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and a walk in a loss to the Cubs in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
Miller knocked a two-run shot for his first homer of the season in the second inning before going deep again in the fourth. He's 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits in his first three games this season.
