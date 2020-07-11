Manager Mike Shildt revealed Friday that Miller is dealing with a heel injury that isn't believed to be serious, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Miller was held out of the Cardinals' intrasquad games over the past several days, and manager Mike Shildt revealed the reason Friday. Although the exact nature of the injury is unknown, the utility player isn't expected to miss more than a couple of days as a result. Miller should serve as major-league depth at several positions during the shortened 2020 season.