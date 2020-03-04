Cardinals' Brad Miller: Likely returning Saturday

Miller (back) is slated to return to Grapefruit League action Saturday against the Astros, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Miller, who's hitting .300 over his first four spring games, was scratched from Sunday's game against the Astros with back stiffness. Miller will remain out through the next two games Wednesday and Thursday, and he'll get an extra day of rest on Friday's team off day before jumping back into action.