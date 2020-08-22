Miller went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Miller knocked in Kolten Wong with a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the fifth inning. Miller promptly recorded his first steal of the year to get into scoring position, but he couldn't come around to score. The 30-year-old utility man is slashing .348/.467/.696 with two homers, 10 RBI and four runs scored across 30 plate appearances.