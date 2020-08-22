Miller went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.
Miller knocked in Kolten Wong with a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the fifth inning. Miller promptly recorded his first steal of the year to get into scoring position, but he couldn't come around to score. The 30-year-old utility man is slashing .348/.467/.696 with two homers, 10 RBI and four runs scored across 30 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Productive in twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Clocks two homers•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Comes up with game-winning hit•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Receives starting nod at third base•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Candidate for multiple duties•
-
Cardinals' Brad Miller: Activated from injured list•