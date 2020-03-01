Play

Cardinals' Brad Miller: Out with back stiffness

Miller was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Astros with lower back stiffness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Miller was slated to start at third base and bat fifth, but he was instead removed from the lineup with the back issue. The team labeled the veteran infielder as day-to-day, so it doesn't appear to be a serious concern.

