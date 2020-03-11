Cardinals' Brad Miller: Resumes playing
Miller (back) started at third base in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Red Sox and went 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Miller missed over a week of games due to his sore back, but he was able to get back on the field Tuesday. He will attempt to secure some sort of utility role with the Cardinals over the final couple weeks of spring training.
