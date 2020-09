Miller is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Miller is 3-for-9 with two doubles in his past three games but will take a seat for Friday's matinee. Dexter Fowler will serve as the designated hitter while Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson start from left to right in the outfield.