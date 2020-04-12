Cardinals' Brad Miller: Spot appears secure

Miller projected for "ample playing time" all over the field in 2020 when spring training was suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots combined with the March 7 release of Yairo Munoz seemingly left Miller with solid job security when play was paused. His Grapefruit League play didn't exactly hurt his cause either, with the 30-year-old hitting .267 (4-for-15) with two doubles, three RBI, two walks and three runs across six games. Miller had a solid rebound season in 2019 while splitting time with the Indians and Phillies, slashing .260/.329/.565 with 20 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, 13 home runs) across 170 plate appearances.