Cardinals' Brad Miller: Ups activity level

Miller (back) participated in a full workout on Sunday and will be evaluated Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Miller was originally expected to return to action Saturday, but he continued to sit out for precautionary reasons. The veteran has reportedly been taking practice swings without issues, and manager Mike Shildt said Miller could be in the lineup Tuesday if all goes well with the evaluation.

