Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Secures second save

Martinez tossed a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Tigers, nailing down his second save of the season.

Martinez has thrived out of his new role in the bullpen, tossing scoreless outings in seven of his first eight relief appearances. He was initially expected to be used as a multi-inning reliever, although he's been called upon in some high-leverage spots of late with Bud Norris still unavailable (coach's decision). Expect Jordan Hicks and Martinez to be deployed in save opportunities until Norris regains the confidence of his manager.