Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Secures second save
Martinez tossed a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Tigers, nailing down his second save of the season.
Martinez has thrived out of his new role in the bullpen, tossing scoreless outings in seven of his first eight relief appearances. He was initially expected to be used as a multi-inning reliever, although he's been called upon in some high-leverage spots of late with Bud Norris still unavailable (coach's decision). Expect Jordan Hicks and Martinez to be deployed in save opportunities until Norris regains the confidence of his manager.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Notches first save of season•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Effective as reliever since DL activation•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heads back to team for medical evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...