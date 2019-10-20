Play

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Martinez underwent a cleanup procedure on his right shoulder Saturday, freelance writer Joe Schwarz reports.

Martinez struggled in the postseason with six runs allowed on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings, but it's unclear how long he was actually dealing with the shoulder issue. The 28-year-old will have over three months to recover before pitchers and catchers report in February.

More News
Our Latest Stories